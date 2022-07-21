Keybank National Association OH Has $435,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $6,848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 530,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

