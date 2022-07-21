Keybank National Association OH Has $445,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

