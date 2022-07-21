Keybank National Association OH Has $450,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.