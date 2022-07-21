Keybank National Association OH Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84.
In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
