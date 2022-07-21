Keybank National Association OH Has $461,000 Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

CIGI opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

