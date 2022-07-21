Keybank National Association OH Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

