Keybank National Association OH Has $506,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.