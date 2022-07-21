Keybank National Association OH Has $507,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $434.32 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.92.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

