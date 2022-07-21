Keybank National Association OH Has $510,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

NYSE LEN opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

