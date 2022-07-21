Keybank National Association OH Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

