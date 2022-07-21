Keybank National Association OH Has $516,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.