Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 135,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.