Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,814,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $172.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

