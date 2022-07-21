Keybank National Association OH Invests $489,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.