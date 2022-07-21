Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $106.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

