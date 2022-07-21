Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $77,586,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.