Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.7 %

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

