Keybank National Association OH Makes New $509,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

