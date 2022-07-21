Keybank National Association OH Purchases 121 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

