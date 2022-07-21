Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Innospec were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.