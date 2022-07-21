Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.