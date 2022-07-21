Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VHT stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.54.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

