Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,256 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

