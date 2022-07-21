Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,369 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,289,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

