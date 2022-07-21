Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,260 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohu were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cohu by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

