Keybank National Association OH Sells 330 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.93.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

