Keybank National Association OH Sells 368 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

APTV opened at $98.39 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

