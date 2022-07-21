Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,705 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

