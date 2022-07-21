Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,935 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

