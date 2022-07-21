Keybank National Association OH Sells 416 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.35.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $218.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 187.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

