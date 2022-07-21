Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,254 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Textron were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Textron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

