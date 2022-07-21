Keybank National Association OH Sells 830 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IP opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.