Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,220 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

MLI stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

