Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,345 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 243,858 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $7,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $220,372 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

