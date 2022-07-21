Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

