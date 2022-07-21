Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Increases Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

