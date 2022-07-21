Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
Shares of AIMC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
Altra Industrial Motion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.
Altra Industrial Motion Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.