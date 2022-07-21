Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

