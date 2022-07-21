Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Graco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

