Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

