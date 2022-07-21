Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

