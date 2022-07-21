M. Kraus & Co Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,242,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.