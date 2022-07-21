MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 15,520 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,485,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

