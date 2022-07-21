Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after acquiring an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.