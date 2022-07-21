Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

