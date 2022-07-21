MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.