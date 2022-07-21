Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.