Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

