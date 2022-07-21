Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

