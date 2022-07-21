Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

