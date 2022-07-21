Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.